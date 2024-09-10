This trending waterproof trench coat is flying off the virtual shelves

As expected, the British summer is officially over, and as we’re thrown into the midst of autumn, now is the time to refresh our wardrobes with some weather-appropriate must-haves. A classic item that will see you through a plethora of A/W events is the handy trench.

A coat you can come back to again and again, year after year, the trench makes for an ideal investment purchase. In fact, we would go as far to say that no A/W wardrobe is complete without one.

This season, fashion shoppers are flocking to high-street retailer TOG24, who has launched an affordable waterproof trench coat that’s set to stand the test of time.

The Alva trench coat retails at £170 and is available in UK sizes eight to 18, and in two colours: traditional taupe and khaki.

It’s a versatile piece designed with practical features for the everyday woman. Toggle adjusters on the waist allow wearers to create a cinched-in look for a figure-flattering effect, whilst a removable and adjustable hood means you can switch up your style depending on the weather.

The trench coat is a versatile, classic staple

Perhaps most unique is the water-repellent coating, which is not often found on high-street trench coats and most perfect for the unpredictable British weather, harsh rain and winds. The transitional material also means you can wear this coat through to ainter - and even into spring.

Style yours atop a plain white t-shirt for a relaxed look, over a statement knit for work, or atop an evening dress for a chic finish.