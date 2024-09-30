Stacey Solomon reveals how to get 20% off her ‘beautiful’ jewellery advent calendar

It’s advent calendar season (believe me when I say you need to snap up the best ones before they sell out) and I’m always on the lookout for new ones to try. So when Stacey Solomon announced she’d designed a jewellery advent calendar for Abbott Lyon, she got my attention straight away.

The Sort Your Life star showed off the new Christmas countdown calendar on her Instagram stories, telling her six million followers: "I’m really excited. This year is a really special year for me because Abbott Lyon let me design my own advent calendar for them, and look at it!” See her showing off the product - the 'To the Moon and Back’ calendar in the video below:

Stacey Solomon shows off her new jewellery advent calendar

As Stacey demonstrates - it can be personalised with a name on the front - your own, if you’re buying it for yourself or the name of a gift recipient. And she designed it to be reusable as a jewellery box. “You can just turn around the slots where the presents come in, and they’re plain on the back and it’s all of a sudden a really pretty place to keep all your jewellery,” she explains.

It's available in either gold or silver and the calendar contains 12 pieces of Abbott Lyon jewellery worth £422 but it retails for £249. Even better, Stacey shared a handy hack to get 20% off - if you use code STACEY 20 at checkout you can shop it for £199, which is a “ridiculous” price according to Stacey (got to love her honesty, haha)

Stacey Solomon's To the Moon and Back Calendar for Abbott Lyon © Abbott Lyon £199 (SAVE £223) WITH CODE 'STACEY20' AT CHECKOUT

So what do you get? (Spoiler alert) “There are two bracelets in here, a necklace, one of the bracelets is an actual charm bracelet... My doodle heart ring is in there, my doodle heart earrings, all of which are personalised, so you can choose an initial or a birthstone,” reveals Stacey.

In fact, eight of the 12 pieces in the calendar can be personalised “to build meaningful gifts for yourself or a loved one. It’s so beautiful,” says the woman herself.

“If I was buying this calendar, I would split it into presents. I would personalise one for my mum, one for my sister, one for my best friend. Obviously, it’s such a nice thing to buy for yourself, but I think it’s such a bargain that you can split it off into different presents - and they come in these pretty little pouches.

© Abbott Lyon The special calendar is available in gold or silver

Oh and one final thing: “There’s a special surprise for you in drawer 12, says Stacey. I hope that you love it as much as we do.”

I have to say, I’m sold. If you’re tempted, don’t hang about. The gold version has already sold out and been restocked again. It's likely to sell out again in the coming days and we bet the silver version won't be far behind!