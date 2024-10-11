Meet the winners of SHEIN's design competition – fashion's talent of tomorrow

Fashion's future stars have been unveiled as the winner and finalists of the SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 took to the runway alongside their creations in Singapore.

Vying for the chance to win €10,000 and see their collections produced and made available to buy on the SHEIN site, participants in this year's challenge had submitted three Spring Summer 2024 women's looks based on the theme of Radiance.

The finalist designers photographed at the Global Challenge Day in London

Through the SHEIN X program, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer collaborates with independent brands, artists and designers to create exclusive collections for a global audience, helping to develop the careers of fashion's rising stars.

The winner and finalists were selected from almost 1,000 submissions from more than 70 countries.

First, the entrants showcased their work to industry experts at the SHEIN X Global Challenge Day in London.

Some of the finalists' designs modelled at the catwalk show

Then the inhouse team guided them through the production process, from tech packs to sampling and fabric selection before the designers selected as finalists walked the runway alongside their three looks at SHEIN Singapore's Annual Reception.

The overall winner is Eleonora Falcone from Italy who wins the €10,000 prize fund. She shares: “This has been an amazing experience and still feels unreal!

"To see my winning design come to life and on the runway at SHEIN’s annual reception in tropical Singapore represents the highest achievement of this unexpected and intense journey.

"Now, as a fully-fledged SHEIN X designer, I really look forward to building a truly commercial collection for SHEIN customers around the world!”

The finalists unveiled their creations on the runway at a glittering Annual Reception in Singapore

UK based Fungai Sarah Muzoroza won the Style Award and €5,000 to invest in future collections, and tells HELLO! “My experience with SHEIN X has been so exciting. It’s been so valuable to learn from industry professionals and expand my knowledge.”

UK designer Fungai Sarah Muzoroza (far left) takes to the catwalk with her model, and poses after the show (right)

Among the other prizes handed out by the judges were the Creativity Award, awarded to Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira for her submission that "told a unique story and celebrated individuality" and the Next Gen Award presented to Yuto Nomura for his collection that "embodied the future of fashion".

'The SHEIN X Global Challenge highlights SHEIN's commitment to the amazing designers of the world, accelerating their journey towards building their own global brand. The 2024 winner and finalists competed on a truly global stage and emerged victorious. We are very proud of how far they've come. The future of fashion is all the brighter because they took the first step through the SHEIN X Global Challenge' Leonard Lin, President of EMEA; Global Head of Public Affairs; General Manager of Singapore, SHEIN

The runway was conceptualised by creative director Daniel Boey, nicknamed the ‘Godfather of Singapore Fashion’, and featured eight models who are breast cancer survivors.

The competition spells the start of a bright future for the finalists and winner

All finalists, including the winner, will have their SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 collections produced and made available to the millions of SHEIN customers around the world.

