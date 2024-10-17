Princess Beatrice shows off pregnancy glow in silky bump-skimming dress

Princess Beatrice joined Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday evening, looking every bit as stylish as her older cousin for the event.

Both Princess Beatrice, who is currently expecting her second child, and Prince William dressed in black tie attire for the occasion, with the 36-year-old wearing one of her favourite dresses of all time.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter opted to wear a silky navy blue wrap dress with ruffled detail across the skirt – and it happens to be the same dress she wore in her private engagement photos alongside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019.

The flattering and versatile dress features cuffed long puffed sleeves and a pretty V-neckline. For the awards ceremony, Princess Beatrice wore her auburn hair in perfectly tonged curls, adding another elegant element to her Zimmermann 'Esponiage' dress.

Clearly a favourite of the thrifty royal, the dress was also Beatrice's outfit of choice when she attended an event in Dubai in April of this year.

With her burgeoning bump safely under wraps, it looks like the midnight blue number will continue to be a staple for the royal, as it's size adjustable to accommodate her growing baby.

Princess Beatrice's pregnancy style

The royal certainly isn't allowing her pregnancy to stand in the way of her style, with this week seeing the Princess rock two beautiful dresses – and it's only Thursday!

Earlier in the week, Princess Beatrice joined Princess Eugenie to celebrate their mother's birthday. For the special day, Beatrice wore a beautiful raspberry pink shift dress with a round neckline and long sleeves.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked lovely in raspberry

The dress gathered at the waist for a flattering silhouette and featured black buttons down the side. To fend off the October chill, Beatrice teamed with colourful number with opaque black tights and heeled ankle boots.

Autumnal dressing is clearly one of the princess' strong points, as last week she joined her sister, Princess Eugenie, at an art event, wearing the colour of the season.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked lovely in burgundy

She donned a burgundy coat, complete with gold buttons and padded shoulders. She styled her look further with a black leather bucket bag and matching pumps along with a timeless. black dress.

With many months to go in her pregnancy, we look forward to watching Bea's bump wardrobe progress.

