Skip to main contentSkip to footer
3 autumn wardrobe staples every woman in her 50s needs
Subscribe
3 autumn wardrobe staples every woman in her 50s needs

3 autumn wardrobe staples every woman in her 50s needs

Rosie Green explores 2025's autumn fashion trends – and how to wear them in midlife

HELLO! Second Act logo
collage of three midlife women in autumn clothes© Getty
Rosie Green
Rosie GreenSecond Act columnist
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Apples ripe for picking, a glut of Netflix greatness and offspring now someone else's responsibility all day... September is excellent for many reasons. For a fashion lover like me, its biggest appeal is that it ushers in a new season, offering the chance for a sartorial refresh. Shops finally ship out the jumble of sale items (they've been looking low-key ransacked for weeks) and replace them with tantalising fresh stock. Thick issues of style magazines hit the shelves, promising the possibility of a chicer new you. It's a chance to reinvent and rejuvenate. After a summer of being undone and relaxed, who doesn't relish feeling glossy and groomed? 

But this autumn, there's a threat to the delight. Many of the trends are challenging. Either deliberately frumpy or the exact opposite – dauntingly outré. Easier to wear if you are sub-30 with modelesque proportions. Not so if you are a few decades older than that, with areas you might be less than keen to expose. Plus, let's face it, it's harder to look "ironically middle-aged" if you are actually middle-aged. 

brunette midlife woman in white shirt and jeans
Rosie Green is excited about fall fashion - but perplexed by this year's top autumn trends

How to wear 2025's autumn trends in midlife

Fear not, here are three of the hottest, but trickiest, new trends, and how to style them as a midlifer/mere mortal.  

1. Nighties as dresses

Silk/satin slips with lace detailing are in every A-lister's wardrobe right now. These slinky dresses are most covetable in jewel tones or pastels and are a) undeniably sexy, and b) undeniably unforgiving of lumps or bumps. 

Mia Regan on leafy bridge in pale cream slipdress© Getty
Slip dresses tend to best suit models, a'la Mia Regan

If you are bothered by such things, wearing a body-smoothing suit under them (I like the M&S or Skims offerings) will keep your silhouette sleek.  Then make the look modern by dialling down the overt femininity of lingerie-as-daywear with chunky accessories. Think block-heeled shoes and a sizable slouchy leather bag. Pair your slip with a faux-fur coat (another major trend) or a cardigan.  

2. Frumpy

The look we should all be aiming for this season, according to Vogue? "High fashion frump." According to them, "dowdy" and "drab" are adjectives to which we should aspire.  The clothes to invest in are tweed A-line skirts, granny cardigans, pointelle or Argyle sweaters, baggy dresses and librarian blouses. But how to wear it without looking like an actual frump? A ladylike top-handle bag provides an easy entrance into the trend for the nervous. 

If you are tempted by unflattering skirt shapes, pair them with something sleek on top (a sheer blouse, fitted body suit or a tight knit cardigan). And belt baggy dresses and coats. Then up the overall sexiness by accessorising with statement jewels and sassy kitten-heeled courts. 

3. Leopard print

For anyone over 40, leopard print still has a lingering association with the Coronation Street barmaid Bet Lynch and Rod Stewart's spray-on trousers – think cheap, brassy, showy. Well, exorcise those thoughts from your mind. In 2025, leopard is chic and on trend. 

Yoyo Cao wears black sunglasses, a leopard printed tie, a white and beige striped shirt, a black leather Birkin HermÃ¨s bag, a beige long trench and beige high waist wide leg trousers outside HermÃ¨s show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2025 in Paris, France. © Getty Images
Just a touch of leopard print is enough to make homage to the trend this season

At the AW25 shows, it was everywhere from Saint Laurent to Versace, featuring on pencil skirts, shoes, coats and bags. Many of the designers went head to toe with looks (Fendi), but if you are sceptical, start with accessories, then progress to clothes.

Three cut-outs of midlife women smiling at the camera against a dark pink background

HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more.

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More