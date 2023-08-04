Faith Hill's daughter Gracie refuses to apologize for sultry new photos that spark big reaction

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, is clearly feeling confident in her own skin after using Ozempic to manage the symptoms of her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The 26-year-old often shares gorgeous photos on Instagram, some of which feature her in revealing outfits, and her latest post is no different as she shared several snaps of herself modeling a variety of head-turning outfits.

One vampy look saw the singer wearing a low-cut latex bustier, another featured her gazing into the camera while rocking a top that boasted cut-outs across her chest and stomach. In another image, Gracie highlighted her stomach in a white crop top, and for a bathroom selfie, she went braless in a tight playsuit with a circular cut-out across her chest.

© Instagram Gracie is 'not apologizing' for sharing photos of herself

In anticipation of any negative responses to her latest looks, Gracie captioned the post: "Lots of me! Lots of fits! Not apologizing about it because my therapist would be upset with me." She had no need to worry though as her jaw-dropping looks were met with nothing but praise from her followers.

"No apologies needed. You rock!" replied one. A second said: "Never apologize for being you!" A third added: "I'm so proud of you for being so open about your struggles and your body issues. You are an amazing example. Keep it up… You've always been beautiful – you're just finally healing."

© Instagram Gracie appears more confident in her own body

Gracie has been very honest about her struggles with body confidence, but she has been working hard on herself to feel better both mentally and physically. In June, she set the record straight about her Ozempic use – a medication primarily prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes – when a troll attempted to attribute her slim physique solely to her usage of the drug.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she replied. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

© Instagram Gracie McGraw used Ozempic for her PCOS

Gracie first revealed her PCOS diagnosis in 2022 in a lengthy Instagram post alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear. She wrote in part: "To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3.

"During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

© Instagram Gracie McGraw is noticeably slimmer than last year

She added: "I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand.

"Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it."