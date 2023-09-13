Tim McGraw's youngest daughter's modeling photos have fans seeing double

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents to three grown-up daughters, who are all making names for themselves in their own rights.

Their youngest, Audrey McGraw, 21, is an aspiring singer and model, and took to Instagram this week to share new modeling photos. In the photos, a fresh-faced Audrey looked stunning as she posed in a field, dressed in a floral dress.

The 21-year-old wore her brown hair styled in a chic updo, and many fans compared her to her famous mom in the comments section.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters enjoy themed dinner

"You are your mom's twin," one wrote, while another remarked: "Looks just like your momma!"

Audrey's sister, Maggie, 25, also commented on the pictures, joking in reference to her vintage style look: "When will my husband come home from the war."

The McGraw siblings are incredibly close, and as well as Audrey and Maggie, Tim and Faith are also parents to 26-year-old Graice - who is an aspiring Broadway star.

Audrey and Maggie joined their famous mom and dad last month at a star-studded red carpet event in Nashville, the very place they were raised.

Audrey McGraw with her mom Faith Hill

The sisters were their parents' guests at the 2023 ACM Honors, which saw Tim pick up the ACM Icon Award. For the special event, Maggie - who is notoriously private - looked identical to her famous mom at the event, co-ordinating with bright red lipstick and a statement black gown.

The 25-year-old's look was mirrored by Faith, who too wore an all-black ensemble, looking stylish in a mini dress teamed with knee high boots. Audrey, meanwhile, looked stunning in a white halter-neck dress.

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw recently stepped out with their daughters Maggie and Audrey

Tim went for a monochrome look, dressed in a black shirt and cowboy hat, paired with a white jacket and pants.

The event was extra special for Tim and Faith, as they became empty nesters in 2021 after Audrey left home, and admitted that they found the transition challenging.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters

Tim is very proud of his daughters and recently opened up about them during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Speaking on the ABC morning show on Friday August 25, Tim, who appeared in Yellowstone spin off 1883, told Lara Spencer: "All three of the girls are really great singers, I always tell everybody I am the worst singer in the family, that's how good they are.

Audrey is an aspiring model

"The oldest and the youngest are pursuing acting: Gracie my oldest is here in New York City and looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, and our youngest is an actress and singer as well, and our middle works in DC on Capitol Hill. They are great girls."

