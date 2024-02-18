Michelle Keegan brings tailored chic to the BAFTAs red carpet in head-turning dress

Michelle Keegan never misses when it comes to red carpet attire and Sunday's appearance at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards was no different.

The Fool Me Once actress stepped out at the glitzy event held at the Royal Festival Hall in a stunningly chic tailored dress with incredible details – and we are obsessed.

Michelle, who is married to TV personality and radio DJ Mark Wright, looked phenomenal in a Human Connection black fitted sleeveless gown, which featured a huge cream collar and gold button-down detailing.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Michelle Keegan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

The entire monochrome ensemble was a nod to old-school Hollywood and tailored glamour, particularly as the former Coronation Street actress finished the outfit with black velvet gloves and a Chanel clutch.

Michelle's clutch was from the Luxury Consignment store, Luxe Cheshire. Opting for the pre-loved bag from the sustainable outlet meant Michelle had a gorgeous accessory on her arm while keeping kind to the planet. Stunning.

For the BAFTAs 2024, Bulgari posed as the watch and jewellery sponsor and Michelle paid tribute to this with her own choice of jewellery.

Sharing details on her Instagram Stories before arriving on the red carpet, Michelle showed off the gorgeous accessories, consisting of Bulgari rings, necklace, and earrings, as well as her Chanel purse and Saint Laurent monochrome slingback heels, the perfect accompaniment to the dress.

Michelle's hair was styled in loose yet sleek waves falling gently on her shoulders. Her dark locks were incredibly glossy but also featured some brunette highlights at the front adding plenty of warmth.

The star's makeup was a classic look for Michelle. She opted for bronze contouring – her signature – as well as a brown-hued matte lip, lined beautifully, with neutral eyeshadow but plenty of dramatic black liner and mascara for a full-on glam finish.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Michelle Keegan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Michelle was clearly more than excited to be heading to the star-studded event. She shared a number of images and videos on her Instagram Stories of her arriving at the posh Mayfair hotel, The Savoy, where a string quartet were playing for guests in the stunning foyer.

What's more, Michelle also shared a fabulous photo of the iconic BAFTA mask statue displayed in the foyer of the iconic hotel, which was surrounded by gorgeous flowers in golden vases.

Michelle is set to rub shoulders with some huge names at the BAFTA Film Awards taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, with Bulgari being the watches and jewellery sponsor of the awards ceremony, as well as the Fundraising Gala and the Nominees Party, it's going to be the ultimate fashion event.

© Getty David Tennant is hosting the BAFTAs

The awards are being hosted by Doctor Who legend David Tennant and many huge titles in film are up for awards including Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Barbie, The Color Purple and more.

Prince William will also be attending the ceremony which will be televised on BBC One from 7 pm, but his wife, the Princess of Wales, will continue to recover at home following abdominal surgery.