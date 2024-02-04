Michelle Keegan looks flawless in gorgeous baby shower photo

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan looked ultra-glamorous at the weekend as she donned her glad rags to attend her friend's baby shower.

In honour of the special occasion, the actress, 36, donned a figure-flattering grey knit dress featuring long, floaty sleeves and an A-line skirt. She wore her raven locks down loose in crimped waves and highlighted her chiselled features with honeyed makeup and a dark pink lip. Stunning!

© Instagram The actress showed off her statuesque figure in a form-fitting dress

In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Stories, Michelle looked positively radiant as she posed alongside her pregnant friend, Rachel.

The pals were all smiles with Michelle placing her hands just above Rachel's growing baby bump in a touching display of friendship. While Michelle played it cool in a muted grey, her friend embraced the blue-themed baby shower and wowed in a bump-hugging periwinkle blue maxi dress.

Elsewhere, Michelle shared a glimpse inside the intimate bash, opting to upload an image of a cake stand stacked high with ornate cupcakes adorned with tiny baby figurines and smiling bears.

© Instagram Michelle shared a glimpse inside the lavish baby shower

Michelle's latest appearance comes after she stepped out to attend Variety the Children's Charity's 75th anniversary party at Nobu Hotel in London alongside her husband, Mark Wright.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally unveil Essex mansion in full

For the glitzy occasion, the Our Girl star donned a slinky halterneck jumpsuit crafted by YSL. She looked breathtaking in her sultry garment which featured gleaming, gold hardware and a sizzling cut-out section around the midriff.

Amping up the glamour, Michelle spruced up her ensemble with a chic white blazer and a pair of vertiginous black stilettos.

Michelle's husband and former TOWIE star Mark Wright accompanied her to the event and looked on as Michelle was handed the Silver Heart award.

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan tied the knot in 2015

Amid the glitz and glamour, Michelle also took to the stage to deliver a poignant speech highlighting the incredible work of the charity which is dedicated to improving the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children. "Oh my gosh, I'm feeling quite emotional," she said as Mark, who made an impromptu speech before her, beamed with pride alongside Olympic champion Tessa Sanderson and designer Elizabeth Emanuel.

© Instagram The couple recently jetted off on a skiing trip

"I'll be honest with you, I'm not good at public speaking, I'm actually really, really nervous – not like my husband who riffed that - so I'll keep it short and sweet," she started. "It's such an honour to receive this award, and Jonathan [Shalit, the charity chairman] I'm so grateful, I genuinely didn't expect it."

She finished by adding: "To be in a room, to hear and see what you've done with this amazing charity for 75 years is just incredible... You've changed children's and families' lives for such a long time, it's a privilege to be in a room with you all."