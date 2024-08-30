Ranvir Singh has influenced me to shop her flattering rose print dress for autumn

Ranvir Singh just wore the printed dress of dreams, and it's gone straight to the top of my autumn wishlist.

The 47-year-old looked stunning in the Monsoon Deven Rose Print Dress as she presented Lorraine on Friday morning, completing the vampy look with a pair of bright red heels.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ranvir wore the rose print dress to host Lorraine

The change of seasons means we're switching out our ditsy floral print dresses for darker prints, and rose designs are a top choice for autumn. The £85 high street number features a midi cut that falls just below the calf, with a deep V-neckline and long sleeves.

Finished with ruffle detailing across the neckline and cuffs, the feminine style be a transitional staple as we head into cooler weather. The lining around the bust area creates a structured bodice that's flattering on the figure while tying at the back to enhance the silhouette.

Perfect for day-to-night dressing, I'd style the LBD with a pair of strappy heels and a red shoulder bag for evenings out. For a more laid-back finish, I'd recommend opting for knee-high boots and a cropped leather jacket, but it would even pair perfectly with black buckle flats and a longline coat for days at the office.

Ranvir caused mass sell-outs of her Phase Eight Tilda Dress when she debuted the look on Lorraine earlier in the month. The bright midi featured a vintage-style tiered skirt that perfectly complemented the cincing wrap bodice, complete with romantic puff sleeves and a V-neckline.

The Good Morning Britain presenter wore a pair of gold platform heels to round off the summer ensemble, while her raven hair looked gorgeous in face-framing curls with sleek bangs.

If Ranvir's dark floral outfit has inspired you to start building your capsule wardrobe for the new season, there are plenty of similar options around. Marks & Spencer has navy floral midi that would look stylish with chunky boots as the seasons change, while New Look's cherry print slip dress is perfect for wearing alone or layering up with chunky knitwear.

Ranvir's rose dress is currently available in sizes 8-24 on the Monsoon and Very sites, although if it's anything like the star's previous looks, the staple style will be selling out soon.