Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ranvir Singh's must-see printed dress is at the top of my autumn wishlist
Subscribe
Ranvir Singh's must-see printed dress is at the top of my autumn wishlist
ranvir singh phase eight dress split image

Ranvir Singh's must-see printed dress is at the top of my autumn wishlist

The GMB presenter has the new-season wardrobe of dreams

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The in-between-seasons are without a doubt the most difficult to dress for, but Ranvir Singh has been nailing the transitional looks lately with her incredible dress collection. 

The Good Morning Britain host looked stylish on Tuesday morning's episode of the show in a Phase Eight Amita Shirt Dress that featured a midi cut, a waist-defining belt, and a statement geometric print. 

ranvir singh in geometric dress on good morning britain © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The high street dress is perfect for autumn

Perfectly styled as always, Ranvir completed the look with a pair of nude heels, keeping her accessories to a minimum to let the dress take centre stage. The 47-year-old wore her raven hair in soft curls that framed her face, with a soft makeup look consisting of a touch of black mascara and a glossy lip. 

The key to transitional dressing for autumn is to find pieces that can work just as well with boots and chunky knitwear as they would with trainers and sandals. Ranvir's Phase Eight number is ticking all of the boxes, and I would be wearing mine with black knee-high boots and a cropped leather jacket. 

ranvir singh in phase eight dress © Debbie Harper
Ranvir teamed her dress with a pair of nude heels

If you're styling the dress for the office, I'd recommend opting for a pair of buckle flats to round off the bold look. The gold button detailing across the midi dress would perfectly complement gold matching accessories, whether it's a chunky gold bangle or delicate huggie earrings. 

Shirt dresses are also a great option for those days when the weather can't make up its mind. The Phase Eight midi pulls in at the waist to enhance the silhouette, creating an instantly put-together look that would work for any occasion.  

EXACT MATCH: Phase Eight Amita Geo Shirt Dress

phase eight geometric dress © Phase Eight

It's not the first time that Ranvir has impressed ITV viewers with her stylish ensembles. Last week, the mother-of-one wore a Monsoon midi dress that featured a gorgeous rose print and a feminine ruffle trim.

If you're shopping for similar styles, Marks & Spencer just dropped a printed shirt dress with a tiered design and a relaxed waist belt that looks perfect for wearing to the office. For a more neutral style that you can wear on repeat, Karen Millen's woven maxi shirt dress is ticking all of the boxes for the new season, and it's on sale. 

Ranvir's new-in dress is currently available in regular and petite options with sizes 6-20 still in stock, but if you love it I'd recommend acting fast, as I'm predicting that it's going to be a smash hit for autumn. 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More