Victoria Beckham has officially joined the 'curated ear' trend – taking to Instagram to show off her new piercings on Tuesday. The designer has had three piercings along her earlobe, adorning them with pretty studs by exclusive jewellery designer Lizzie Mandler – don't they look beautiful? She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Love my new piercings and earrings! Kisses @lizziemandler." Victoria certainly isn't the only fashion-forward star to opt for multiple earrings – the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whitely are also fans of the layered look. Ouch!

Victoria showed off her new piercings on Instagram

Victoria is known to have many tattoos, just like son Brooklyn and husband David, though she has historically kept her piercings very minimal (except for that lip ring moment back in 2005). The fashion designer actually surprised some onlookers at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, when it was revealed that she has had her linear back tattoo all-but eradicated after a long process of laser removal.

The Hebrew quote was thought to be a tribute to her husband of 19 years, and she has been having it slowly faded since 2015. Reports have suggested that she is simply not as fond of body art as she used to be, and decided to have it removed as an aesthetic choice. HELLO! has contacted Victoria's representative for comment on the matter.

She showed off her nearly-faded tattoo on Monday

It's most likely that Victoria had her new studs put in after Monday's fashion soiree, since close-up photographs show she only wore one pair of striking earrings to accessorise her chic black outfit. The former Spice Girl managed to surprise us with her evening gown, by wearing a tailored pair of trousers underneath! Her long black cami dress, worth £1,795, left Victoria's shoulders bare, though surely her wide cut trousers beneath kept the December chill a little more at bay.

