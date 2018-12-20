Who wore it best?! Ruth and Eamonn twin in sparkly Christmas jumpers! The pair are embracing the festive spirit!

There are only five more days to go until the big day, so we're not surprised to see our favourite TV stars are busy getting into the Christmas spirit! Looking particularly festive on Thursday morning was HELLO!'s favourite husband-and-wife presenter due Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, who decided to celebrate the season with a fab pair of his'n'hers Christmas jumpers. Ruth went for a super glam twist on the look by choosing a white jumper with a huge sequinned holly motif. She paired it with a to-die-for sequinned blue midi skirt. She wore her hair in her trademark blowdried bob and went for a glam makeup look with subtley smokey eyes.

We love the twinning look!

Ruth posted a boomerang video of her in the outfit on Instagram and her followers were quick to pay compliments. One wrote: "Your jumper!" along with a heart eyes emoji, and another added: "You look so smart". The mum-of-one also shared an Instagram story showing she was torn between wearing the jumper and a black sparkly dress – we think you made the right choice, Ruth! Her husband Eamonn went for a novelty style featuring a "Merry Christmas" slogan and a turkey and Brussels sprouts noughts'n'crosses motif.

Eamonn recently revealed that the pair haven't been able to spend much time together recently, so they must be enjoying filing in for the regular This Morning presenters. The star took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of himself and Ruth, admitting that he was looking forward to finally spending the weekend together. "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time," he captioned it. Fans were quick to send their best wishes on the post, of course, with one writing: "You and Ruth are my absolute couple goals honestly. The way you care for her and love her is something I hope to have. Love to you both."