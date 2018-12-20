Jane Moore just made this tartan dress look so chic The presenter scored yet another outfit hit

Tartan is so on-trend right now, but it can be a tricky one to pull off head-to-toe – no one wants to look like they’re wearing school uniform or doing the highland fling. But Jane Moore showed us how to get it right when she stepped out to present Loose Women on Thursday. The journalist looked oh-so-chic in a pretty blue and black check dress featuring a super-flattering fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Jane and her co-stars all looked fab on Thursday

To add a bit of festive glam, she paired the frock with daring silver metallic heeled shoes. She wore her hair in a sleek blowdried bob and went for a fresh, natural makeup look. Her fellow panellists were also dressed up for the occasion too – Carol McGriffin wore a fab dark silver sparkling trouser suit and Linda Robson was rocking a black glittery number.

READ MORE: Jane Moore just styled her Marks & Spencer shirt in a genius way

Jane has certainly been showing a lot of love for tartan recently. On Monday she wore a dazzling pink, black and white check sequinned pencil skirt, which is on sale at Zara for £49.99. The colour palette means it looked super-festive but can also be worn well into 2019, too. The 56-year-old teamed the skirt with a maroon roll neck and silver high heel shoes. As always, Jane's outfit was a bit hit with viewers who remarked how great she looked on Twitter.

READ MORE: Jane Moore wore a £25 glittery Zara jumper that you are going to love

Even though Jane always looks incredible, she has spoken about her insecurities – but has concluded that she has learnt to accept them. "I'm skinny but I have lumps and bumps. I have a C-section scar, crepe-ing on my tummy. It's a couple of kids and it’s life. I’m kind of happy with that," she told the Daily Mail. She added: "But the only bit of my body I’d change is my ears – I’ve never liked my sticky out ears. My hair always covers them."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The 2018 British Fashion Awards