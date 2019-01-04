Lorraine Kelly's chain print, Versace-style skirt has a mega-cheap price tag What a bargain!

They don't call it #FashionFriday for nothing you know! Lorraine Kelly stunned on her ITV show at the end of the week in an on-trend chain print skirt that was a total bargain buy. The pleated number was from high street store New Look and priced at a purse-friendly £22.99. The stunning separate had a Versace-esque vibe to it - ultra glam, with a black, gold and red colour palette. The best news is it is part of NL's new season edit and is available online in all sizes. The 59-year-old added a Zara orange crew-neck sweater which she tucked into the waistband of her skirt, and satin red high heel shoes from Aldo. Her makeup looked as flawless as ever, with matte foundation, earthy-toned eyeshadow nude lipstick.

We loved Lorraine's designer-inspired skirt

There's no denying that the Versace print is instantly recognisable - fashion designer Donatella Versace often sends models down the catwalk wearing exaggerated outfits in dramatic colour combinations. The chain print regularly features, and now you can pick up the designer-inspired trend on the high street. Mother-of-one Lorraine loves her high street buys and we love getting a fashion fix from the 59-year-old early in the morning.

£22.99, New Look

This week, the Scottish star has been going ultra glam. On Thursday, the ITV veteran rocked a fabulous wrap dress by Hobbs, which was emblazoned with a glam leopard print design.

The timeless number tied at the waist, giving the best streamlining silhouette. With its neat V-neckline and lovely soft jersey material, it was a big hit with fans. So you can imagine our delight when we discovered it was in the January sale! The frock was originally priced at £99, and you can now pick it up for £69. If leopard print isn't your bag, it's available in four other zany prints too.

