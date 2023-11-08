Geri Halliwell-Horner looks like a princess in dramatic lace gown - see photo

Geri Halliwell-Horner is always the eptiome of glamour and the former Spice Girls singer looked absolutely magical as she attended the Women of the Year Awards with Harper's Bazaar UK.

Geri absolutely stole the show as she arrived in a dramatic lace gown that wouldn't have looked out of place on a member of the royal family. The stunning outfit carried a floral motif with bold 3D patterns covering portions of the ensemble. She wore an understated necklace with the outfit alongside a selection of large rings.

The singer wore her iconic auburn locks loose, as she captioned her photo: "What an inspirational evening hosted by @bazaaruk celebrating Woman of the year awards."

The mum-of-two's Instagram followers immediately went wild, as one enthused: "You look absolutely phenomenal, that dress is a dream!" while a second joked: "Colour is creeping back in!!!," alongside a series of blue dress emojis.

© Dave Benett Geri looked magical in her stunning outfit

A third added: "Now that's a dress and a half, absolutely BEAUTIFUL," while a fourth commented: "You look like a princess," and a fifth complimented: "Queen Ginger you look stunning. Time has stood still for you."

While Geri is continuing to favour white in her looks, the star has recently been experimenting with a lot of lacy looks. Last week, she covered Country & Town House magazine for their latest issue, where she styled out a lacy bridal gown.

© Instagram Geri is known for her love of the colour white

The look was perfect for Geri's signature colour scheme and even some of the background scenery followed these rules. In the singer's first look, she styled out the aforementioned gown which featured some daring sheer sleeves. A second look saw her resemble one of Charlie's Angels in a white coat with a set of lacy tights and killer heeled boots.

The star also took after the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe with an elegant gown as she stretched out the stunning train that followed the dress out, and also revealed a pearl-coated shoulder feature.

© Dave Benett The star has been enjoying her lacy looks

Despite the fashion showcase that was featured, Geri didn't mention this in her caption, with the star instead commenting: "Behind the scenes of my new cover shoot with @countryandtownhouse — on newsstands this Wednesday!"

Fans, however, went wild in the comments over all of the beautiful looks, as one enthused: "I LOVE the dress with the pearl shoulder straps," while a second added: "She looks so naturally beautiful," and a third posted a gif of a surprised Victoria Beckham.

Geri is married to F1 team boss Christian Horner

A fourth shared: "It really is the renaissance of Geraldine Estelle Halliwell. Wooooow I just can't! You're such a diva! Queeeeen slay," and a fifth said: "You look divine, my dear @gerihalliwellhorner! Greetings from Brazil!"

