Andrea McLean steps out in the ultimate spring jumpsuit – and it's from Warehouse

Wow, Andrea McLean looks amazing in this gorgeous fuchsia jumpsuit. The Loose Women host wore it on Tuesday's show and we've still got wardrobe envy on Wednesday. The star shared a snap of her cheerful ensemble on her Instagram page and her followers went crazy for her chic look. Best of all, it's from high street store Warehouse AND it's in the sale. Keels over. Ooh we do love a jumpsuit and we're a bit bored of black, black and more black, so this happy pink shade is so refreshing for spring. We'd wear it to work, out for drinks, on a date. Basically anywhere.

Photo credit: Instagram / Andrea McLean

Andrea's Insta followers were full of compliments, with one posting: "That colour looks amazing on you Andrea!" Another said: "WOWZA you look gorgeous love your jumpsuit." One went all retro, writing: "Farah flicks with your hair and it’s the full ‘70s vibe."

Photo credit: warehouse.co.uk

Of course, there always ups and downs with these celeb high street outfits. The Pleat Wrap Wide Leg Jumpsuit is still available to buy on the Warehouse website, reduced from £52 to just £20 in the sale. Unfortunately the only sizes left are 16 and 18. Clearly a popular piece.

Photo credit: Instagram / Andrea McLean

Andrea joined HELLO! on our celebrity panel on Tuesday to discuss our campaign, #hellotokindness, which is fighting abusive comments on social media. She wore the cutest little leather miniskirt with grey polo neck for the event, and was rather taken with our angel wing lights in the studio. We heart Andrea.

