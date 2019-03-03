Loose Women's Ruth Langsford walks down the catwalk in fashion moment The TV star looked fabulous

Ruth Langsford is used to presenting major television shows, fronting both This Morning and Loose Women each week. But the TV star is also just as confident on the catwalk! One of Ruth's many jobs is working with shopping channel QVC as their ambassador, and she regularly choses her favourite picks from their fashion range in the Ruth Langsford's Fashion Edit. Recently, Ruth has been delighting viewers by hitting the catwalk on the days she appears on the show, and she appears to love it. On Thursday, Ruth posted a video of herself leading a group of women down the QVC runway, dressed in a pair of skinny jeans, khaki blazer and snakeskin boots.

Ruth Langsford walked down the runway on QVC

Eamonn Holmes' wife launched her fashion line with QVC in November 2017, and is inspired by Ruth's day-to-day wardrobe. The star often wears pieces from her collection, and looked fabulous in a green lace print dress from her range when she attended HELLO!'s 30th birthday celebration in May 2018. At the time, Ruth said: "I’m wearing my own dress from QVC, and I think this is the perfect occasion for it. Not too dressy, but dressy enough. Also, very comfortable, I can sit down and I can drink and eat!"

Ruth even wore a dress from her QVC range at HELLO!'s 30th birthday in 2018

Much-loved for her down-to-earth personality, Ruth enjoys keeping fans up to date with her life, and sometimes even asks them for their opinions. Recently, the mother-of-one took a trip to her local salon, Leo Bancroft, to get some hair extensions fitted. While the star often gets tape extensions to help enhance the thickness of her hair, she asked her followers on social media whether they thought she should also get extensions to increase the length of her hair. She wrote: "Extensions time! Only for thickness not length – or should I keep them long?" Followers soon gave their opinions, with one writing: "A little longer is fab on you," while another said: "I think you should try to have long hair." A third added: "Try a bit longer for a change!"

Ruth is a loyal client at Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, where the TV presenter lives with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son, Jack, 16. Ruth and Eamonn have been happily living away from London since Jack was born, and she has previously spoken to HELLO! about the benefits of living in a suburban town. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

