Trust us, you are going to want the yellow suit Kym Marsh wore on Loose Women A high street steal for the former Coronation Street star...

Kym Marsh ignored the grey weather on Tuesday and decided she was going to bring the sunshine in a dazzling yellow suit from high street favourite Karen Millen. Appearing on ITV afternoon show Loose Women, the mother-of-three wowed viewers in the bright co-ord which is currently available online now. The tailored trousers cost £145 and are made in a high-waisted cut, and the smart jacket comes in at £235. A little pricey, yes, but the beauty of a suit is that you can mix and match it with other items. Kym, 42, added high heels and her long brunette hair looked voluminous with loose curls and major shine.

We LOVED Kym's yellow suit

Kym's look was put together by talented Celebrity stylist Martine Alexander who has a glowing portfolio full of clients. We spoke to the professional about Kym's latest look.

Kym's suit is from Karen Millen

"One of the key trends for this season is the power suit. If you're going to wear a bold colour, let the suit do the talking and wear a block colour shoe and a top. Suits look incredible on a glam night out, especially if wear a lace bralet or bodysuit underneath. You could even add a statement earring and a metallic heel to ooze sexiness and femininity. Plus, if you're feeling daring, wear your jacket open and team with a printed tee and sneakers. In short, one suit - loads of different styling options!

MORE: This Marks & Spencer denim jumpsuit is sold out everywhere but Holly Willoughby has one

The actress has just left Coronation Street and spoke about her departure on the show. "It has flown by and I've had such a wonderful time on that show and learnt so much and made friends for life. But it’s time for me to take a little break. I want to try some new things, spread my wings, and scratch my itch." She added: "I've said it's a break. I think it’s just break for me. Being there for 13 years without taking a break," she explained.

READ: Geri Halliwell's AMAZING high street makeover is linked to Holly Willoughby