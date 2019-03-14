See the John Lewis blue suit Kate Garraway just totally OWNED on Good Morning Britain What a blue beauty!

We always love seeing Kate Garraway light up our screen on Good Morning Britain and on Thursday the mother-of-two certainly didn't disappoint, rocking a snazzy cobalt blue suit from John Lewis. We've tracked it down and although not the cheapest of items, the luxurious classic fit would definitely take you places, and you could wear it again and again due to the streamlined cut. The jacket cost £120, and the matching trousers come in at £99. The good news is both items are available online now in all sizes. Kate added a pink camisole and a pair of coordinating high heel shoes, also in a punchy blue. Blue-ti-ful!

We loved Kate's smart blue suit

Kate's daily outfits have certainly been gaining headlines lately. Last week, the 52-year-old caused a bit of a debate on Instagram when she donned a cream statement maxi dress which came with a light pink Zebra print emblazoned over it.

Blazer, 120, Trousers, £99, John Lewis

Priced at an affordable £45 from Debenhams, it was a great cut on her. But a few people hilariously remarked that the print reminded them of slices of bacon! Taking to Instagram, one fan wrote: "My husband thought she was covered in bacon, but I liked it."

We doubt the debate would have bothered Kate, after all, she told HELLO! she thinks she is the "bravest" of the Good Morning Britain crew.

Speaking about her style, Kate said she likes to have fun with fashion and that the show's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. The TV star, who presents alongside Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid, added: "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything.'"

