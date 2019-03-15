Autumn Phillips shocks at Cheltenham Races in leather trousers A brave (but amazing) choice!

Autumn Phillips wowed the crowds on Friday as she dazzled at the Cheltenham Races and her outfit was totally on point. The wife of Peter Phillips decided to opt for a smart dress coat, made in sumptuous navy blue velvet by Guinea London. Known as the 'Motcomb', the beautiful Midnight blue number boasted a high, funnel neckline with silver buttons running down the front which gave it a lovely miliary feel. Priced at £485, it could be worn to a variety of different functions. Every wardrobe needs a dress coat - they instantly amp up any plain outfit and give it a special touch. The royal added super slinky leather trousers, and a burgundy fedora.

We loved Autumn's look at the races

It has been a big week for royal fashion at the races. Zara Tindall has been at the event every day in a variety of amazing coats as well as some seriously funky handbags and we loved seeing her enjoy the festivities with her mother, Princess Anne.

£485, Guinea London

On Friday though, the mother-of-two left her best outfit until last, rocking a dazzling dog-tooth coat by Claire Mischevani. The bespoke number had a necktie and button detail at the cuffs. She added a splash of colour into the mix - carrying a pillar-box red bag.

Zara looked amazing in her dogtooth coat by Claire Mischevani

Also joining the royal set was the Duchess of Cornwall, who looked incredible on Tuesday as she arrived at Cheltenham for Ladies Day.

The wife of Prince Charles looked hot-to-trot in her polka-dot dress, which she teamed with a crisp white coat that had appliqué detail at the front. She added chocolate brown leather gloves, matching boots and we loved her headgear - a fur-trimmed hat that not only looked très chic, but super cosy too. The 71-year-old added her favourite pearl earrings and she carried a smart tote bag, also in a warm-toned brown.

