Scarlett Moffatt wore a River Island boiler suit on the red carpet and now it’s selling out Nailed it

Scarlett Moffatt looked perfectly part of the it-crowd as she mingled with Hollywood stars on Thursday night, heading out to attend the London film premiere of Dumbo with the likes of Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Thandie Newton. Swanky! She chose to go for one of spring’s biggest trends for the event, in an ultra-cool boiler suit from River Island. At £65, it’s already selling out online, so hurry if you’re loving Scarlett’s utilitarian look.

Image: Getty

The former Gogglebox favourite kept her accessories simple with a pair of strappy black heels, a chic studded shoulder bag and delicate gold rings, adding a classic red lip for extra pop. In fact, the party was firmly in the back with her Ariana Grande-like ponytail, which had been secured with a statement braid and thickened with her signature long hair extensions.

Scarlett is a big fan of high street fashion, which she mixes with designer pieces including her favourite Burberry scarf and Louis Vuitton tote bag. She wore plenty of bargain pieces to present 2018’s I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp - most memorably, a celestial silk shirt by ASOS which quickly sold out soon after she wore it.

As for her beauty must-haves, Scarlett loves to go for full glamour with her hair and makeup – and her brands of choice include Long Lox Hair Extensions and Bondi Sands fake tan. She always maintains her refreshing honesty however, often reminding her fans that what she shows on social media isn’t her everyday look.

In 2018 she posted a candid makeup-free video, telling the camera: “So obviously I’ve got no make-up on, look at the freckles. And my eyebrows are in dire need of being done and I’ve got no nails on. On social media everyone just puts out what they want everyone else to see. But no one puts this stuff up, so I don’t want you to panic thinking you’re not perfect because everybody is beautiful in their own way.” Never change, Scarlett!