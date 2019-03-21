Emily Atack's dress on Celebrity Juice is a total Zara bargain and we need it We are loving the I'm a Celeb star's on-screen look

Emily Atack kicked off the new series of Celebrity Juice in style, wowing viewers in her incredible blue and white dress, which turned out to be a Zara steal! The former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star's dress is priced at £39.99 and is currently available online in all sizes. The flowing a-line frock has a round neckline with long sleeves and is the ideal number to wear both to the office or a party. The former Inbetweeners actress shared a snap of her looking glam in the frock on Instagram and fans went crazy for the ensemble.

Emily looked incredible on Celebrity Juice

Emily isn't the only celebrity to sport this dress, former Dancing on Ice star Laura Hamilton also wore the same design at the TRIC awards last week, and she teamed it with nude high heel wedges and a slick of red lipstick.

£39.99, Zara

She also wore the design on set during filming for A Place In The Sun, and wrote on Instagram: "Life in front of a lense!. I loved this dress so much when I wore it at @tricawardsuk last week, I just had to wear it this week in Spain."

Laura Hamilton also wore the dress at the TRIC awards

We sat down with Emily at the launch of her new clothing line with In The Style and said she is more casual than glammed up. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it."

On her wardrobe essentials, the ITV star says she prefers keeping things simple. "I really like a silk skirt and T-shirt type vibe. I also love a wrap dress as you can wear them with trainers or heels. And flared jeans, they just look so cute and suit my leg shape." Is there anything she wouldn't wear though? " I hate crocs! They are so offensive..." We hear you there girl!

