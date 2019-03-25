The Marks & Spencer hot pink top that Good Morning Britain viewers are loving ITV star Laura Tobin loves colourful creations

Laura Tobin never fails to look bright and beautiful every day on Good Morning Britain and Monday was no exception! The mother-of-one decided to rock a cheerful pink top which came from our favourite high street store Marks & Spencer. She wore the pretty pink knit underneath a fabulous pinafore dress by Oasis and we are loving the springtime vibe. Although the top in question doesn't appear to be on the M&S website, the high street store has a variety of hot pink items that are guaranteed to pep up your wardrobe in a flash. The pretty meteorologist wore her trademark brunette mane in a sleek and straight style and minimal makeup highlighted her features.

Pretty in pink! Laura Tobin looked fab on Good Morning Britain in her M&S top

It appears that Marks & Spencer is a big fave of the TV star. At the start of the month, the 37-year-old wore a multi-coloured look, consisting of a grey sweater that had a rainbow stripe running through it, by one of her favourite stores - Cath Kidston. The £70 design was super-vibrant and was made with a classic crew neck and ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline.

Get the look - £25, Marks & Spencer

She tucked it into the waistband of her blue pleated skirt which came from M&S. Although that colourway is sadly no longer available, you can still buy it in navy blue, and it costs just £25. Bargain!

Laura loves colour when it comes to her fashion sense and told The Express in 2017: " I’ve always embraced colour and don’t tend to wear black, brown or grey." And speaking about working with stylist Debbie Harper, she explained: I go shopping with our wardrobe guru, Debbie Harper, to Westfield, because all the shops are under one roof. We pound Oxford Street at least once a season, and she comes in once a week with new goodies for all the presenters." Nice work if you can get it, eh?!

