Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton suffers wardrobe malfunction at the Olivier Awards

On Sunday night the stars turned out in their droves for the Olivier Awards 2019 at London's Royal Albert Hall and looked incredible. One person, in particular, was former Strictly Come Dancing dancer, Joanne Clifton. Wearing a princess-worthy ice blue gown designed by Alyce Paris, it featured a strappy top design which plunged into a V-shape neckline and a billowing bell skirt that went right down to the floor. However, although looking every inch the perfect showbiz attendee, Joanne, unfortunately, didn't escape having a rather public wardrobe malfunction.

The voluminous skirt actually featured a mega thigh-high split and when the 35-year-old pro dancer was posing on the red carpet it flapped open to expose her legs and her incredible stilettos. Despite trying to wrestle with the sheer amount of fabric, Joanne kept her cool as she rejigged the design back to how it should be and posed for photographers.

Keeping her look regal, Joanne opted for a stunning beauty look. She wore her hair half-up and half-down to one side with barrel curls and her makeup look was ultra glowy. Her glam squad created subtle smokey eyes, flawless bronze skin, fluttery lashes and finished with a perfect nude lip which really brought the whole look together. Posting on Instagram, Joanne uploaded photos of her makeup artists and thanked them for making her "feel like a princess".

Not the only Clifton to scrub up well it turns out, the dancer attended the awards alongside her brother, reigning Strictly champion, Kevin Clifton, and he looked very dapper himself. Wearing a sharp black suit, that he paired with shiny shoes and a black tie, the dancer, who won this year's show with Stacey Dooley, looked every inch the red-carpet star too.

Style must run in the genes.