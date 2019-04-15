Holly Willoughby gives her verdict on Emma Bunton's Baby Spice-style outfit Nothing like friendly advice!

We all know that Holly Willoughby and Spice Girl Emma Bunton are besties; they are often pictured out having cocktails and a gossip with fellow gal pal Nicole Appleton. But what does style queen Holly think of Emma's outfits? Well, on Saturday, the singer shared a picture of the ensemble she wore on ITV's Sunday Brunch - a cute red top from Jigsaw, a white Miu Miu mini skirt and towering high heel black shoes by Gina. With her long locks flowing, she looked just likealter ego Baby Spice, and Holly certainly approved, commenting with a series of flame emojis under the photo. There's nothing like having your mates love your wardrobe, right?

Holly loved Emma's outfit

Holly also championed Emma's fab new album on her Instagram at the weekend, sharing a video on her new tunes and wrote: "This beautiful girl's @emmaleebunton album 'My Happy Place' is out today... such a special one with so many personal moments from the whole family... Ems I’m in awe! love you Xxx #Repost @emmaleebunton #myhappyplace." How lovely!

Emma, 43, not only has the Spice Girl reunion tour coming up, but she is also set to marry her boyfriend of twenty years, Jade Jones, at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. Photographs of the Spice Girl heading into the venue last month were published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper, and it was also reported that she gave notice of intent to marry. We can't wait for it to take place and wonder what type of wedding dress she will rock?

We are thinking something flowing, form-fitting, with maybe a splash of pink somewhere. And of course, it will be majorly cute. Will Victoria Beckham design it, or will the Spice Girls act as bridesmaids? Only time will tell...