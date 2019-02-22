Lorraine presenter Christine Lampard looks incredible in ultra-flattering floral jumpsuit - and we've just spotted it in the sale Gorgeous!

Lorraine Kelly's right-hand woman Christine Lampard couldn't have looked lovelier for her final Lorraine show of the half-term week on Friday, looking chic as ever in Finery London's jumpsuit of the season. Styled by celebrity wardrobe guru Angie Smith, Christine cinched-in the black floral jumpsuit with a sleek waist belt, and left the button-up collar undone for a more relaxed look. A pair of simple black L.K. Bennett shoes finished the look, along with the new mum's signature glossy brunette blow-dry. Gorgeous.

Christine styled up her Finery London jumpsuit perfectly

While Christine's jumpsuit is still full price on the brand's website, at £129, we've spotted that it's currently included in a 30 per cent off promotion at John Lewis - so hurry! It'll set you back £90.30 instead, and it's still available in all sizes. Winning.

The presenter has had a mega-stylish week filling in for Lorraine, looking beautiful in an array of outfits from Oliver Bonas, Wallis and Damsel in a Dress. But it seems her pretty jumpsuit is her favourite, judging by her happy pose in Friday's Instagram post! Thanking her fans for supporting her, she wrote: "Friday feels!!!.... last day on @lorraine for a while. Thanks so much for your company. Jumpsuit by @finerylondon… See you at 8.30."

Christine recently returned to work after having her daughter Patricia, to the delight of ITV viewers. They certainly seem to be happy to see her back sharing her regular outfit posts, too, since one wrote on Friday: "Looking lovely as always so enjoy watching you," and another adding: "Stunning… can't believe how amazing you look after having a baby. Yummy mummy."

