Charlotte Hawkins sends fans wild with her high street red dress A red hot look for the ITV star

Charlotte Hakwins always brings the glamour on Good Morning Britain and Tuesday's show was no different! The blonde beauty sizzled in a red hot pencil cut dress by high street favourite Boden. The £90 dress was designed with a figure-skimming cut and billowing sleeves that were gathered at the cuffs. We also love the bow detail at the waist - bows are big in the fashion world right now so CH is bang on trend with that one. Available in all sizes, it also comes in a striking navy blue. Charlotte added red high heel Zara shoes and rocked a curly head of blonde hair. Fans took to Instagram to shower the 43-year-old with praise and the look was widely regarded as a big hit.

Charlotte looked gorgeous in her red frock

You will always find the former Strictly Come Dancing host in high street threads - they are her first port of call and she stays loyal to the same brands.

The ITV favourite told The Express last year: "I head for shops like Ted Baker, Coast, L.K. Bennett and Zara and my favourite designer is Suzanne Neville."

£90, Boden

Charlotte is styled by Debbie Harper, who also looks after Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway's wardrobes, too. Kate told HELLO! that Debbie has a method when it comes to styling up the GMB gals. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

She added: "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine, we've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps, but I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

