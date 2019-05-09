Victoria Beckham just wore a pair of skinny jeans that will really, really shock you VB's jeans are blooming gorgeous...

Victoria Beckham is currently lighting up the sidewalks in New York City and we have to say, she's really surprised us with her latest look. Her signature colour of black is gone, instead replaced with - FLORALS! We never thought we'd see the day. Kitsch floral tones don't tend to be something the wife of David Beckham embraces, but this season, she is going all out. Her skinny jeans were adorned with blooms and you can pick them up for a cool £654 online. And, deciding to go the whole hog, she also added a matching raincoat and of course, sky-high heels. Flowers may be a change for VB, but we are loving it.

VB looked fantastic in florals

Maybe 2019 is the year the mother-of-four takes some serious fashion risks. Back in March, the brunette beauty made gold foil trousers a serious style statement by teaming them with a crisp white blazer. Priced at an eye-watering £880, they are certainly not for the faint hearted, and the former Spice Girl even added matching gold high heels. Go girl!

The 45-year-old recently revealed the secret behind her glowing skin is down to a detox drink. Yes, really. Last week she told her 25.1 million followers she swears by Jasmine Tocos; a powder drink enriched with vitamins.

Victoria filmed herself mixing up a little drink of the stuff, and captioned it: "This actually tastes quite nice! Good for… radiant skin, gentle detox and muscle tone." The 100 per cent organic product is the water and fat soluble portions of Thai Jasmine Rice Bran, and when mixed with water, you're to consume 1-2 teaspoons with a liquid of your choice. The website recommends that you enjoy as a "creamer" in teas, tonics, shakes, raw desserts, smoothies, or on its own, by the spoonful. If you fancy giving it a whirl, it will set you back £33 for 400g.

