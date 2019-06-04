Melania Trump's £600 gift to the Queen will be a hit with the royal And find out what Her Majesty gave the First Lady…

What do you buy the girl who has everything? We can imagine finding a gift for Her Majesty is quite the conundrum, but First Lady Melania Trump knew just what to give – a beautiful brooch to add to her collection. The Queen, who does love an accessory, was presented with an Elsa Peretti sterling silver and red silk poppy brooch by the Trumps during their state visit.

The jewel, called Amapola which is the Spanish word for Poppy, currently retails for £600 on Tiffany & Co's website. Mrs Trump's office said that the brooch came in a custom White House wood jewellery box in a red leather box. It was given as part of the traditional exchange of presents between heads of state during a state visit.

The Trumps and the Queen exchanged gifts in private ahead of the state banquet

Meanwhile, the Queen's husband Prince Philip was gifted a personalised Air Force One jacket. The item will have been especially significant to the 97-year-old Duke, who was an accomplished pilot in his day. Philip gained his RAF wings in 1953, his helicopter wings in 1956 and his private pilot's licence in 1959.

In return, the Queen gave President Trump a first edition of The Second World War by Winston S Churchill from 1959, as well as a three-piece Duofold pen set – a fountain pen, rollerball pen and ball point pen with EIIR cypher. Melania is bringing home a specially commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid. Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of Buckingham Palace's music room.

The Trumps arrived on Monday and were given a tour of the Picture Gallery

There's no doubt that the Queen will have been touched by her present from FLOTUS. Her Majesty, 93, has a stash of beautiful brooches that often pay tribute to certain organisations or causes. She has loaned members of her family various jewellers, including a pretty New Zealand silver fern brooch to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate wore the pin on a visit to the country in 2014. She also borrowed the Queen's maple leaf brooch for a tour of Canada in 2011.

