Myleene Klass covers bump in incredible floor-length red gown for a night out with her boyfriend

Myleene Klass stepped out in London on Thursday night and looked utterly stunning. The mum-of-two, who is expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Simon Motson, attended a Gala at the English National Opera Gala and opted for a showstopping red gown. Eye-catching and vibrant, the Seraphine dress was the perfect outfit for the glitzy occasion.

Floor length, the maternity creation featured elegant capped lace short sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a bell-skirt bottom that flowed over her blossoming bump. Keeping her beauty look demure, she wore her brunette balayaged hair down, in a middle parting, with loose waves. The 41-year-old's skin was tan and glowing, with highlighter and blush. Her eye makeup was subtly smoky with tones of bronze and brown to compliment her colouring and she wore a stunning rose-nude lipstick to finish the look. Accessories were kept to a minimum so as not to distract from her gown. She simply wore a chain gold necklace with her name plate on it, a chunky gold watch, a gold ring with a turquoise stone on her middle finger and a satin black box clutch.

A star-studded evening, Myleene was also joined by the likes of Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard. Looking equally as stylish, Laura wowed in an incredible, floral lace column dress by Nevena couture and we adored her accessories. Wearing her hair half scraped back, she sported amazing hair clips in her hair - one which read 'Happy'. Christine opted for a safer, but no less beautiful look, by wearing head-to-toe black. A classic option, she wore a black dress that frilled out at the bottom, with a tailored blazer over the top and black strappy stilettos.