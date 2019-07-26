Victoria Beckham's workout outfits are just as chic as you would expect Only the best from VB…

Victoria Beckham never disappoints us with her outfits for fashion shows, events and even family occasions, so we should have known she would look totally fabulous while working out, too. In fact, the star is celebrating her latest collection with Reebok and kitted herself out in a chic white ensemble for an early-morning run on Friday. She's brave considering the current UK heatwave! "Early morning run before it gets too hot," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Victoria posted a workout selfie on her Instagram Story

Of course, the whole collection is minimal and luxe-looking, as per the VB aesthetic. Other pieces in the new range include gorgeous balletic-style apparel, the comfiest (and chicest!) looking hoodies and Princess Diana-esque cycling shorts. We're not surprised she wants to show it off!

Victoria has previously revealed all on her gruelling fitness routine, and it's not for the faint-hearted. The fashion designer spends two hours every morning working out - but says it is something she has to do to sustain her busy lifestyle.

Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she told The Guardian’s Weekend magazine.

Next up is a session with her personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed, explaining that while she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays.

Victoria showcased her first Reebok collection in January

Wow! While many of us would dread exercising that much, Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it". Well, gorgeous workout gear always helps...