Damian Hurley dons white dress and looks identical to mum Liz – see picture Like mother, like son!

He's at it again! It was only last month that Damian Hurley made headlines after recreating his mother's iconic safety pin dress by Versace, and this time around he's rocking a white dress that looks undeniably similar to some of the looks his mum Liz donned during the 90s.

Draped in what appears to be a backless white dress, Damian took to Instagram to give his followers a glimpse of his getup. The striking image appeared in his stories, and in it he looks over his shoulder candidly towards the camera – harking back to some of his mother's standout modelling poses.

Damian looks so much like Liz it's uncanny

The Versace dress that Liz wore back in 1994 is now so famous that it has its own Wikipedia page, and it came up in conversation when the actress spoke to Harper's Bazaar earlier this year. Liz recalled that she "urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion. I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag."

Damian's own take on his mother's iconic Versace dress

It's safe to say that 17-year-old Damian pulled off the risqué look just as well as his mother, and although his career's just getting started, he's already earning a name for himself as something of a fashion daredevil. Back in July, the young starlet featured in Pat McGrath's new makeup campaign, even posting images of his work with the makeup guru to Instagram.

Suffice to say his followers were floored not just by his newly coiffed hair, but also his striking resemblance to mum Liz. Fans flocked to the comment section of his photograph to proclaim "Gorgeous just like your mom!" and "Model of the year here we come!".

We can't get enough of Damian's androgynous looks, bring on the next campaign!

