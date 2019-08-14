Watch video: Cheryl Cole's style evolution through the years She's come a long way from her Newcastle roots!

Cheryl Cole is moving back into the limelight this year, having taken some time off to raise her son Bear, who was born in 2017. She is set to drop a new album this autumn, with singles such as Let You and Love Made Me Do It already released. Cheryl was just 19 years old when she first came to the public's attention as one of the members of Girls Aloud. Aside from her musical career, she has had film cameos, books, cosmetic contracts and roles on TV - including The X Factor and The Greatest Dancer. Growing up under the public's gaze, her style has evolved in line with her maturity.

Loading the player...

Video: Cheryl Cole's style evolution

Although no longer with Bear's father - Liam Payne - the pair agree on making his welfare and happiness their priority. Prior to Liam, Cheryl was married to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and former footballer Ashley Cole. We look forward to what the future holds for this stylish lady with a mega-watt smile!

