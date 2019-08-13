Christine Lampard stuns Lorraine viewers in the zebra print shirt dress of dreams Trust us, you're going to want it!

Christine Lampard looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she fronted the Lorraine show, and as always, viewers loved her choice of attire. The stunning Irish presenter rocked a gorgeous zebra-print shirt dress from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett and we are in love with the design. The tailored shape gave the ITV star a lovely classic stance - it also had a slim collar and a tie-front belt to cinch in the waist, leading into a flattering midi-skirt. WOW! Priced at £295, it doesn't come cheap, but animal print always stands the test of time. We think Christine will be wearing this in five years time, for sure!

Christine looked incredible in her zebra-print dress

Speaking in an ITV interview, the wife of Frank Lampard revealed what it's really like interviewing those big names on Lorraine's famous sofa. "Once anyone is sat in front of you, it’s very rare to feel there’s something unusual about them. They are just human beings at the end of the day and they are just there to talk about their jobs. I see it as my job to make the comfortable, so if I go in nervous and jittery, it doesn’t help anyone."

£295, L.K.Bennett

And there's a few celebs on her list that she would still love to quiz. "I love my comedians, so anyone like Will Ferrell or Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig – I just adore her. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who does Veep, I love those sort of comedians. Peter Kay, from a British perspective. I’ve interviewed him before but I would make a slot for him on the show any day of the week. Anyone who can properly make me laugh, I love that!"

MORE: Christine Lampard's £35 Marks & Spencer flares have sent Lorraine viewers wild

With all those early starts, makeup is very important. What's the one item she can't live without? "Probably concealer, as I have to be up early. A bit of concealer can get you a very, very long way. There's an Hourglass one I use at the minute. But I’m open to all suggestions when it comes to make-up!"

READ: Christine Lampard's pink tropical print dress is a BIG hit with Lorraine viewers

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.