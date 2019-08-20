Michelle Keegan just styled her classic white linen shirt in the BEST way This could be our favourite outfit the star has ever worn...

You don't need to tell us how trendy Michelle Keegan is. The actress always looks immaculate - whether she's stunning fans in bikinis, workout gear, or glittering dresses on the red carpet. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old was snapped out and about in Manchester, rocking a very chic outfit indeed. Keeping it super sleek, she teamed a lovely white linen shirt with a pair of camel-toned, high waisted linen trousers. Keeping the vibe firmly summer (it is still August, people!) she worked black strappy sandals into the mix, as well as delicate gold drop earrings, a gold watch and a beige Gucci bag. Top marks, Mich! The former Coronation Street star has been busy promoting her new show - Sky One's new comedy Brassic.

The Our Girl actress has recently returned from a sun-soaked break in Ibiza with her husband Mark Wright and almost sent Instagram into a meltdown with her bikini snaps. Reclining on a white sofa in her villa, Michelle wore a black bandeau bikini which she accessoried with gold chains and snazzy sunnies. The brunette beauty wore her hair in a sleek bun and showed off her golden tan. Fans took to the comments section to shower her tanned bikini bod with compliments, and even Michelle's former Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent wrote: "Right I’ve had enough now! Stop!"

GET THE LOOK! Shirt, £55, Boden and Trousers, £49.99, Mango

The week before, Michelle sported an orange two-piece bikini by celebrity-loved brand Hunza G. The £150 number was the perfect tone to show off her bronzed glow and the snap itself generated almost 240,000 likes and a huge amount of comments. Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright was one of the first to comment, writing: "WOW" with lots of heart emojis.

Regularly referred to as 'Body Goals' online, the Manchester-born star still has hang ups like everybody else, particularly when posing on the red carpet. "It's daunting, honestly. It's like throwing a lamb to the slaughter. Because you know it's coming, and you know with these pictures you're going to be ripped to shreds, or you're going to love what you're wearing, or hate what you're wearing, or your makeup, it's honestly just terrifying. You're going out there to get judged."

