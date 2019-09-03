Lorraine Kelly’s £14 blouse is at the top of our wish list right now Total bargain, right?

We are so glad Lorraine Kelly is back on our screens. Of course, Christine Lampard has been providing us with serious wardrobe envy while filling in for the TV veteran but Lorraine has been pulling out all the style stops since being back from her summer holidays. Tuesday morning proved no exception. Wearing the perfect transitioning-into-autumn look, the 59-year-old wore a smart outfit with a gorgeous printed blouse, tailored trousers and stiletto shoes.

SHOP: Star print blouse, £14, Nasty Gal

Keeping it look polished, she went for a gorgeous blow-dry, tanned, dewy skin and pretty brown smokey eyes. As for accessories, she made sure not to overpower her printed blouse by keeping them to a minimum. The mum-of-one simply opted for an elegant, thin-chain bracelet and a ring to match her metallic heels.

For those wanting to steal her look, the good news is you can! Her monochrome starry shirt, which featured a playful pussy bow and subtly puffed sleeves, is by online label Nasty Gal and currently has 50% off making it just £14. Unfortunately size small is already sold out but medium and large is still available to snap up.

Her ultra-flattering high-waisted black trousers are by Karen Millen, a label Lorraine is often seen in. Currently, the exact pair doesn’t appear to be online but the D-ring Trousers are a similar style and are also on sale, down from £145 to £70! An investment piece, these are the perfect trousers to wear to any work occasion or style with a pair of white trainers and tee for a more laid-back look. For those looking to get her gorgeous Topshop gold stilettos too, sadly they’re not available online at the moment either.

