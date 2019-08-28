Victoria Beckham's GENIUS fashion hack revealed - and it's seriously clever Why didn't we think of that?

Victoria Beckham's fashion credentials are pretty vast. Not only does she look picture-perfect at all times in her own creations, but she's a dab hand at accessorising, too. From her multi-coloured high heels to her huge handbag collection, VB takes it all in her stride. On Wednesday afternoon, the mother-of-four rocked her black halterneck dress on holiday, and she actually used one of her gold charm necklaces as a belt! Yes, really. In the Insta snap, Victoria - who is married to former football superstar David Beckham - can be seen wearing her bottle necklace wrapped around her waist giving the otherwise plain dress a bit of a blingtastic kick. We like! The necklace costs £285 and is actually one of the cheapest items on her website.

The former Spice girl often shares behind the scenes insights into her wardrobe with her 26.5 million Instagram fans - from asking them what shoes she should wear to explaining how to look after their jeans.

At the start of 2019, the fashion mogul was in New York and her wardrobe was as spot on as ever. We spotted Victoria wearing a simple brown roll neck jumper - one she has sported many times before. But, by wearing it underneath a stunning flowing shirt and matching skirt combo, she not only utilises her existing wardrobe, but made it look as good as new. Clever, right?

Another item VB can't be without is a simple white T-shirt which she teams with lots of different pieces - jeans, suits and even pencil skirts. The 45-year-old loves the simple separate so much, she even produced her very own which you can purchase on her official website – and she designed it because she couldn’t find a fit that was just right.

She explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body." And it can be yours for a cool £90...

