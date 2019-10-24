Michelle Keegan sends fans into meltdown with stunning bikini snap The actress is currently holidaying in Dubai

WOW! Michelle Keegan sent fans into meltdown on Wednesday after sharing a stunning mirror selfie wearing a black-and-white patterned bikini while holidaying in Dubai, and the Brassic star looked absolutely incredible! Appearing to celebrate Halloween early with the shot, the actress simply captioned the Instagram post with the ghost emoji, and her followers were quick to compliment her incredible figure.

Michelle looked amazing in the black and white bikini

Lydia Bright commented with several flame emojis, while Chanel Crosswell wrote: "Oooooooshhhhh," with the eyes emoji. Fans also joked about their imminent new health regimes, with one writing: "Ok motivation for tracking," while another added: "Get those biscuits out the staff room now!" Michelle's bikini is described as having a Dolcessa signature design and is currently available for £49.99 on bikinireef.co.uk. According to the site, the bikini has a "unique sequin detail" with an adjustable top, while the bottoms have a "cute ruched detail behind". We want one!

So what is her secret? The star has previously opened up to HELLO! about her health and fitness, saying: "Do exercise with a friend! That way, you can spur each other on. Don’t overly push yourself. I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then, I’m done. I think it is important to do everything in moderation." She also added that she always keeps hydrated, explaining: "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up.”

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright enjoyed a holiday in Dubai

Michelle had an incredible time enjoying vacationing in Dubai, and has shared several snaps of herself making the most of the sunshine. In one photo, she is posing in a green kaftan on the beach, and wrote: "Just missing a Mojito," while another snap saw her dressed up to the nines for a night out in a black dress while holding her heels in her hands. She wrote: "For those thinking about buying Perspex shoes, do not take them off in a hot country, they will NOT be going back on."