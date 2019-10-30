Jodie Kidd shows us how to dress for autumn in the PERFECT Tartan trouser suit from Boden The tartan blazer is already selling out!

Supermodel Jodie Kidd has given us all a lesson in how to rock autumn trends this fall season in a dreamy red tartan trouser suit. The new Boden two-piece is perfect for the upcoming festive season and already has shoppers swooning over it with only sizes 6,16,18 and 20 left in the blazer alone! Oh, and the tartan fun doesn't stop there as Boden is also selling a matching tartan pencil skirt perfect for the transitional weather ahead - Don't mind us whilst we purchase all three items...

SHOP: Tartan Blazer, £160, and Tartan Trousers, £120, both from Boden

Collaborating with Boden on their new campaign and autumn range, Jodie can be seen embracing autumn to its full extent in Boden's new instructional film ‘The Joy of Leaf Jumping’. In the film, the supermodel can be seen showing her playful side and living out all our childhood fantasies jumping into an enormous pile of leaves. The campaign is set to encourage people to attempt a digital detox and get out outside and enjoy the joy of autumn, just like Jodie.

Jodie said: “I’ve tried my hand at race car driving, downhill skiing and even aerobatics but there’s nothing quite as exhilarating as Leaf Jumping. Modern life is stressful, hectic and demanding at the best of times but diving face-first into a pile of leaves has the ability to restore mind, body and soul in just seconds."

Boden is also selling a matching tartan pencil skirt

SHOP: Tartan Pencil Skirt, £90, from Boden

