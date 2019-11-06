Strictly's Claudia Winkleman jokes that she's 'fuming' this season The Strictly presenter isn't happy – and many people will be able to relate!

Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman isn't a happy woman right now! The mother-of-there took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to express her annoyance about the lack of winter boot choice in the shops this season. She wrote: "Where are the pirate boots this season? Why is everything so polite? My feet are livid." Claudia is renowned for her unique sense of style and fans adore the outfits she chooses to wear each week on Strictly Come Dancing. The television personality is more often than not seen dressed in a chic trouser suit and is styled by Sinead Mckeefry. While she is wishing for some new winter boots right now, there's one thing Claudia doesn't lack in, and that's sky-scraping heels – which she manages to walk effortlessly in while presenting the show.

Strictly star Claudia Winkleman isn't happy with the choice of footwear this season!

Watch Claudia Winkleman chat to HELLO!

Claudia's stylist has revealed that she has a clever trick to give the presenter's heels extra grip while on the show. She said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!" On Sunday night's results show, Claudia teamed a burgundy sequined skirt from Zara with a pair of matching heels by British designer Gina, which were custom made for her. The presenter turned heads on the dance floor with her gorgeous outfit and shared a photo of her shoes on Instagram before the show, captioning it: "Results show situation."

Claudia and her co-host Tess Daly before presenting Saturday's Strictly

When Claudia isn't dazzling on the TV screens, she's looking after her three children at home in London. The star shares sons Jake, 16, and Arthur, seven, along with daughter Matilda, 12, with her film director husband Kris Thykier. While she prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, she recently gave a rare interview about her family life and joked that her children find her too much of a hands-on mum. "I want to cuddle them all the time. They find everything I do embarrassing, but that's my job, and I take it seriously," she told The Mirror. Claudia also revealed that she hopes that her children don't follow her path and carve out a career in showbiz. "I hope not and I would not accept it," she replied when asked. "I don't think they do; they don't really know what I do for a living."

