Shop Holly, Amanda and Victoria’s wardrobes for less in the Black Friday sales Get big discounts on some of their most stylish looks

Black Friday can be overwhelming, but with so many stores promising discounts aplenty as it approaches, we’re narrowing our shopping lists down by taking inspiration from some of our favourite celebrities. Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden always manage to get it right - here’s how to get their looks for less this week…

Holly Willoughby

Holly’s feminine style has long been our everyday inspo. From high street gems to affordable designer buys, she gets it right whether she’s presenting This Morning or walking the red carpet - and lucky for us, some of her must-haves will be reduced for Black Friday. Get ready to add to bag…

Holly’s checked mini skirt from Hobbs is so wearable - and it’s currently 25 percent off.

Elodie wool skirt, £77, Hobbs

This wearable dress from L.K.Bennett is also currently 25 percent off. Be quick!

Dress, £243.50, L.K.Bennett

This simple midi dress is the perfect autumn buy. We’ll be styling it with a camel coat and ankle boots - and at 25 percent off, we’re tempted to pick up two!

READ: Some of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's favourite brands are up to 50 percent off right now

Mel midi fit and flare dress, £71.25, Phase Eight

Holly’s must-have M&S dress has become the hit of the season. We still don’t know whether it’ll be reduced in the Black Friday sales, but you can bet we’ll be keeping an eye out…

Waisted floral midi dress, £45, M&S

Amanda Holden

Amanda is the queen of the high street, and her stylish looks are a daily source of inspiration. From stand-out dress to wear-forever skirts, this is what we’ll be looking for from her wardrobe:

This leather skirt is a classic, and if you order now you can get it with 30 percent off.

Midi full leather skirt, £157.50, Karen Millen

This fun jumper is the perfect example of why we love Amanda’s happy sense of style. Order one from Boden today and you can get it with 30 percent off.

Estella jumper, £52.50, Boden

A classic v-neck jumper will be worn over and over. We love this fun pink style inspired by Amanda, but it’s also available in three more colours - and currently 30 percent off.

READ: The best Black Friday fashion deals to shop now

Flossy v-neck jumper, £56, French Connection

Victoria Beckham

Victoria’s sleek sense of style inspires women all over the world - us included! While her favourite buys are usually out of our price range, now could be a good time to invest, thanks to the Black Friday discounts.

We love VB’s colour pairing here. You can get her look with a dress that’s been reduced from £1,200 to £720.

Asymmetric sleeves dress, £720, Victoria Beckham

Victoria’s camel trousers are completely classic, and are now £345 - reduced from £590. Be quick!

High-waisted trousers, £354, Victoria Beckham

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.