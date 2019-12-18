Former Strictly star Ashley Roberts wows fans with bargain Marks & Spencer outfit

Heart FM radio presenter and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts often shares her daily outfit choices on her Instagram Stories, and it seems that she's taking a little style inspiration from her co-host Amanda Holden of late. The star appears to be embracing British highstreet staple Marks & Spencer just like Amanda and a number of other famous faces! For Wednesday's look, she chose a gorgeous velvet floral blazer and matching midi dress from the brand's Per Una label, teamed with a pair of statement chunky boots.

Ashley wore her M&S co-ord on Wednesday

Ashley's picks are the 'Belted Floral Belted Jacket', which is currently reduced from £89 to £53.40, and the 'Velvet Floral Print Slip Midi Dress', which is down to £27 from £45. The former Strictly finalist even teamed up with M&S in a November campaign with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev, so it's no wonder she's fallen in love with the fashion range too.

Co-presenters Amanda and Ashley were in fact twinning on Wednesday's breakfast broadcast, since they both opted to wear Marks & Spencer for the show. Amanda went for a simple navy blue roll neck from the brand, which she teamed with a glitzy mini skirt from Zara. Ashley even gave the look her seal of approval, commenting on her Instagram post: "Oh yes. Serve that sparkle sister!"

Amanda also rocked Marks & Spencer

Outside of work, Ashley appears to be happier than ever with Strictly boyfriend Giovanni Pernice, who she's been enjoying a number of romantic date nights with since the 2019 series of the dance competition came to an end. The Italian ballroom dancer recently posted a sweet tribute to Ashley on Instagram, sharing a picture of the couple walking in an embrace. "I have got you… under my arm," he captioned it. Aww!

