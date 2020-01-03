Rochelle Humes' New Look black swimsuit is totally dazzling the Maldives The former Saturdays singer is top of her game with swimwear right now…

Oh to be Rochelle Humes! The stunning TV star is currently sunning herself in the Maldives (like many celebrities at the moment) and we are so jealous. The beautiful star has been sharing pictures from her tropical destination, from the dreamy beaches to her fabulous, island-approved outfits, and on Friday morning, the 30-year-old rocked a beautiful belted swimsuit, which came from New Look - the high street store she has a collaboration with. The swimsuit is not yet available to buy, but we've spoken to New Look HQ and they told us it will drop in a few weeks and will cost £25.99. result! In the meantime though, the high street brand has a huge array of swimwear - check it out here! And what's more, if you really cant wait for Rochelle's style, we've found a dead ringer online.

Rochelle looked stunning in her New Look swimsuit

Belted styles appear to be the mother-of-two's first choice when it comes to swimwear right now. Earlier this week, she posted several Instagram-worthy shots of herself swinging over the ocean, wearing a white swimsuit with a belted waist once again, as well as embroidered gold details.

Get the look! Belted swimsuit, £25.99, New Look

To finish off her beach babe look, the former The Saturdays singer styled her long dark hair braids and no makeup as she took to the crystal blue waters. Her high-legged swimsuit was from WeWoreWhat at ASOS and costs a cool £180. But, the white shade means it's a timeless classic - so it's definitely worth the investment.

Rochelle and Marvin got engaged in the Maldives eight years ago

Maldives is a special place for the brunette beauty - it's where she got engaged to Marvin eight years ago.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week to mark the occasion with a throwback snap, she said: "8 years ago today. Happy Anniversary my love. Faces with a few more lines, a lot more wine and deffo less hair. Wouldn’t change a thing except the rapid decline in sleep, wow just look at how well slept we were.." In the snap, the couple looked happy as they toasted the good news with a glass of champagne on the beach in Antigua, with Rochelle showing off the new, heart-shaped rock on her finger.

