Kate Garraway reveals embarrassing fashion faux pas The GMB star won't forget this in a hurry...

Poor Kate Garraway. The Good Morning Britain star suffered a huge fashion faux pas on Friday morning – but at least it wasn't her fault. The TV presenter took to her Instagram to share her embarrassment after she realised the security tag had been left on her newly-bought jumper! Sharing a side-by-side photo of herself with her hands up in the air and a close-up of the tag attached to the side of her multi-coloured heart print polo neck, Kate wrote: "Ok @shopmatalan - I have a bone to pick with you - you have turned me into a criminal! Ordered this jumper online - put it on for the first time in the early hours this morning and now realise you sent it to me with a security tag on!!!! How the heck do I get it off??!!!"

Poor Kate Garraway didn't notice the security tag until it was too late

Luckily for Kate, her followers were quick to offer up some advice, with one suggesting: "Two forks and prize it apart," while another said: "I’d email them and demand they send you a new one. Great jumper though." And if Kate happens to have a magnet handy, another follower advised: "Strong magnet on top of the dome, push the back and front together and it should release." There were more practical solutions to her problem though, with the majority of her fans advising she simply take the receipt into her closet Matalan store and have them remove the tag. That sounds like the best solution to us!

Kate Garraway will often wear the same things twice on GMB

Kate has become a huge style crush for many over the years and is a huge advocate for sustainable fashion, admitting she often wears things twice on air. "Yes, absolutely and I think we should," she told HELLO! ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity last year. "Sometimes companies are kind enough to lend things to us, and we will wear them once or twice. I love fashion. It's something that freshens you up. I think you do want change in your wardrobe. But I feel like, wearing things once and throwing them away - that can't be right and I don't do that. I do recycle - I do big clothes swaps with my friends and family. Sustainable fashion is the right way forward."

