Poundland launches storage range that will make your house as organised as Stacey Solomon's Get your house in order this January

She's been dubbed "the cleanest woman in Britain" after showing off her amazingly organised home on social media, and now you can get your house as neat as Stacey Solomon's thanks to Poundland's new storage range, which features clever de-cluttering essentials starting at just £1. Even if you're not quite ready to hang up your crisp packets on hooks like the Loose Women star, you can at least make a head-start on your spring cleaning with the accessible range that includes everything from clothing rails to desk files.

As part of the store's Big Clean 2020 event, you'll be able to have kitchen cupboards as tidy as Khloé Kardashian's and an office to rival Lauren Conrad's on a budget. Here are some of our top picks from the collection, which is available in Poundland stores now.

Poundland Peg Board, £2

Stacey used a similar peg board to organise a cupboard in her home, but the bargain piece could be used to tackle anything from stationery to gardening supplies, or even as a way to organise your makeup.

Poundland 3-tier cupboard organiser, £2

An approach used by stars including Khloé and Kim Kardashian to get their kitchen cupboards in order, you can display everything from spices to tins on a budget with this £2 cupboard organiser.

Poundland hanging door organiser, £2

Whether it's as a place to organise your shoes, accessories or even cleaning products, this 16-pocket organiser will make it even easier than ever to keep your house tidy.

Poundland multi-coloured storage boxes, £2

Make like The Hills star Lauren Conrad, who enlisted professional home organisers to de-clutter her office, and file away your paperwork into these storage boxes, which cost just £2 for a set of two.

