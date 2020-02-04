Amanda Holden's tan knee-high boots work a treat with her French Connection denim dress

Amanda Holden is back from her luxury spa weekend with her daughter Lexi and on Tuesday morning she headed to Heart Radio for her morning slot in style! The 48-year-old donned a brand new outfit we've been seriously coveting. She sported a simple tan roll-neck which she wore under a fab denim pinafore dress, and she topped the look off with tan boots by Sosandar. The dress is Inspired by 70'a style, known as the 'Pulika Chambray V Neck Belted Denim Dress' and it has a flattering sleeveless silhouette, is designed in a midi length, has a built-in tie waist belt and costs £115. Her tan boots were the talk of Instagram and got lots of admiring comments - they cost £139 from Sosandar. Both items are in stock, so happy shopping, ladies!

Amanda's fab new outfit had a denim edge

She wore her long blonde hair in a sleek and straight style and her makeup was applied by MUA Lucy Heath who listed all the products she used on the presenter that morning, including the Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand & Highlight, Flawless Finish Powder,and Pillow Talk Blush, with a hint of Nars Laguna bronzer and the Anastasia Beverly Hills pro brow palette. So glam!

V-neck denim dress, £115, French Connection

We wish we had been there when the mother-of-two whisked her 14-year-old daughter Lexi for a spa trip with her close friends at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa located in the New Forest. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed they were staying in one of the hotel's treehouses which come with their own terrace and hot tub - and Amanda wasted no time making use of the facilities!

Tan Leather Knee High Boots, £139, Sosandar

Sharing a picture of the gorgeous outside area complete with a glass balcony holding a wooden table and chairs that backed onto the idyllic green surrounds, she wrote: "#hottub time [champagne glasses] @chewtonglen #treehouse."

Amanda had fun at the spa

As she posed on the edge of the hot tub, the blonde beauty looked right at home in her bright red swimsuit with her hair pulled into a messy updo and dark sunglasses shading her eyes.

