Claudia Winkleman's gorgeous green jumper is a cult favourite with the Instagram fash pack The Strictly Come Dancing host looked as cool as ever

Claudia Winkleman always knows how to wear the coolest designer labels without looking OTT - case in point: the green jumper she wore for a trip to the theatre on Monday night. The 48-year-old nailed cold weather dressing with a fun twist when she shared the picture online, and fans definitely agree. Her followers loved the fun look, commenting on her post: "Claudia your jumper is sooo cute," and "Great sweater" - and we have to agree!

The brightly-coloured knit is actually from cult designer brand Ganni, but luckily for us it’s currently half price in the sale on The Outnet. Perfect for channelling spring even when it’s still single-digit temperatures, we’d style it with a clashing bright pleated midi skirt and trainers, or keep it simple with a pair of jeans.

Mohair and wool-blend sweater, was £370, now £185, Ganni @ The Outnet

In a recent interview with the Mirror, Claudia revealed that she always gets a positive reaction from fans whenever she does wear a bright colour. "I like black as it is easy and everything goes with everything!" she explained. "Sometimes I like colour. I wore a red sequinned trouser suit for the launch of Strictly and that was one of the best things I've worn. It felt wild."

And while her natural style is undoubtedly casual, she glams up every week when Strictly Come Dancing is on. Her stylist Sinead McKeefry, who works with the 48-year-old on the show, told HELLO! "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment. She knows what she likes. She loves black, but equally, we have a few unexpected numbers in the wardrobe.”

Keep surprising us, Claudia!

