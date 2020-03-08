The Dancing on Ice final crept up on viewers very quickly this year, but while many were dreading the end to their weekly dose of the skating competition, there was one major silver lining to the last instalment - catching a glimpse of Holly Willoughby's dress, of course! While the ITV presenter regularly stuns fans with her gorgeous gowns, her outfit choice for the final was truly show-stopping, and we expected nothing less.

Holly stunned in a white glittery gown for the final

Opening the show for the last time in 2020 with her co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly looked beautiful wearing a white dress from bridal and evening couturier Lee Petra Grebenau, which was covered in silver glitter and had sheer sleeves and a structured bodice. Tagging her outfit credits on Instagram, Holly revealed she added heels from Sophia Webster, a look put together by her long-term stylist Angie Smith.

PHOTOS: Holly Willoughby's most gorgeous Dancing on Ice hairstyles since 2007

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in 60 seconds

Over the last few weeks, Holly has not been afraid to take some risks with her Dancing on Ice dresses. Some of her most notable looks from the 2020 season include the ultra-glamorous sequin gown from BERTA which featured a plunging bodice and feather detailing, and the gold gown from couture bridal fashion designer Lihi Hod she wore for the semi-final - not to mention her fabulous hairstyles! While Holly's beauty look on Sunday consisted of her blonde hair styled into fabulous Hollywood waves, the past few weeks have also seen the Celebrity Juice star embody a fairytale princess with her messy, curled updo and revert to her trademark relaxed hairstyle with lots of volume and soft waves.

Holly looked glam with glittery eye makeup and her hair styled in Hollywood waves

On Sunday morning, the doting mum-of-three marked International Women's Day by paying tribute to her only daughter, Belle. The This Morning host shared a gorgeous photo of her seven-year-old sitting on the beach at sunset alongside the caption: "Take those dreams little Belle and know things are changing. An equal world is a more enabling world. It's all in your grasp. I am inspired by the girl I watch grow every day and am honoured to guide you and support you as you become the amazing woman I know you will be." How sweet!

RELATED: Holly Willoughby's Warehouse floral midi dress is perfect for a wedding