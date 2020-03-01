Holly Willoughby turns heads in a sheer gold bridal gown on Dancing on Ice

If you haven't already noticed, we've become a little obsessed with Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice style. We certainly were not expecting the blonde beauty to top last week's beautiful silver gown from Narces, but apparently Holly has an endless supply of show-stopping gowns.

Holly Willoughby wore a gold gown from couture bridal fashion designer Lihi Hod

Adding yet another beautiful outfit to our shopping wishlist, the ITV presenter looked beautiful on Sunday night in a sheer gold gown from couture bridal fashion designer Lihi Hod, picked out by her stylist Angie Smith. Holly paired the dress - which had a daring plunging neckline, glittery gold skirt and stitched silver embellishments - with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Faberge jewellery and wore her trademark blonde hair in curls twisted into an elegant updo, courtesy of long-term hairstylist Ciler Peksah.

Holly kept her makeup simple with black eyeliner and pink lips

Aside from Holly, Angie also has a number of other celebrity clients, including Laura Whitmore, Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard. However, she recently told HELLO! that while Laura and Holly often wear clothes from the same brands, all of her clients tend to have different styles. "They are all completely different and every job has a different brief so it's pretty rare that I think that the same look would work for two people," she said, adding that she often dresses her ladies based on their figure. "I start with body shape, then take into consideration the brief."

With a gorgeous pink colour swept across her lips and simple black eyeliner, Holly looked fresh-faced as she opened the ice skating competition alongside co-host Phillip Schofield. However, she did not have an easy start to her weekend, taking to social media on Friday to beg fans for help after her daughter Belle lost her teddy bear. The mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her little girl clutching the soft toy with an Arsenal badge on his foot, and said she was "so sad to lose her best friend." Luckily, it wasn't long after she appealed for help from her 6.4 million Instagram followers that she revealed it had been left behind at Soho Farmhouse, where she had celebrated her birthday with her family.

